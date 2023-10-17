MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore community is in mourning after the tragic loss of a junior high student.

Moore Police were called to the train tracks near SE 4th and Santa Fe St. just after 9 p.m. Monday night.

Allegedly, two young girls tried to cross the tracks when one was stuck by an Amtrak train, the Heartland Flyer.

Moore Public Schools has identified the victim as 14-year-old Icelee Prestel.

Police confirm to News 4 the young girl was hit by the Heartland Flyer train that was traveling from Fort Worth, TX, to Oklahoma City.

An Amtrak spokesperson tells News 4 there were 91 passengers on board at the time and no injuries among them or the crew were reported.

Amtrak says it is working with state and local authorities through the investigation.

Adding that “These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.”

Those who live nearby tell News 4 they hear and see trains come by all the time, but this time something was different.

“It’s unmistakable when you hear a train come to an abrupt halt the way it does,” Nicole Himes, who was at a friend’s house during the tragedy told News 4. “You usually know.”

Himes and her friends went outside to find out what had happened.

“We weren’t expecting any of this,” Himes told News 4.

Moore Public Schools gave News 4 this statement:

“The Moore Public Schools family grieves the untimely passing of Central Junior High student Icelee Prestel, and our deepest sympathies are with her family. She will be deeply missed by her Central Cubs classmates and teachers. Members of the MPS mental health team will be at Central Junior High this week to assist students and staff as they begin to process this tremendous loss.” Moore Public Schools

Amtrak’s full statement to News 4 is below:

“On Oct. 16, Amtrak Train 822 was traveling from Fort Worth to Oklahoma City at approximately 9:00 p.m. CT when it came into contact with a person at a marked crossing on BNSF Railway tracks near north of Norman. There were no reported injuries to the 91 passengers or to the crew onboard. Amtrak is working with state and local authorities to investigate this trespassing incident. Train 822 arrived in Oklahoma City nearly three hours behind schedule because of this incident. These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings. For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org.” Amtrak Government Affairs & Corporate Communication