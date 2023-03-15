STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Several state and local agencies are investigating after remains were found in the rubble of a Stroud house fire almost one week after the fire occurred.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Stroud Police Department, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are working together to determine what happened in the home near W 4th St. and N 9th St. in Stroud.

Officials say a house fire occurred on March 8, but it was determined at the time that everyone inside had made it out.

Then on March 14, authorities were called back to the scene after someone discovered “a deceased person or persons” inside the aftermath.

It is too early to determine if this is a criminal investigation, according to officials.

No other information is available at this time.