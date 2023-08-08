OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating reports of a bomb scare at Tinker Air Force Base on Tuesday.

Officials say a bomb-sniffing K9 may have indicated something aboard a FedEx truck that entered the grounds near the Boeing facility.

“Special control measures were activated at Tinker’s truck gate. Security Forces has cordoned off the area around Gott Gate on the south side of the base. Any possible affected buildings within the cordon have been notified for evacuation and personnel are asked to avoid this area,” Tinker Air Force Base posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is on scene to investigate.

Most gates are still open and traffic is being allowed on base at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.