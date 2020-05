LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Logan County are investigating after a body was discovered in a burned vehicle.

Investigators say a body was found in a burned van near Orlando in Logan County.

Officials say they believe the fire started near the van and spread to the grass before the vehicle started to burn.

At this point, they do not know if the fire was an accident or intentionally set.

Several state agencies have been called in to assist in the investigation.