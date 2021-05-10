Authorities investigating triple shooting at rodeo in Choctaw, say drive-by shooting in Spencer may be connected

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a triple shooting at a rodeo Saturday night.

Police say one person was shot in arm, another in the thigh, and a third in the ankle. Their injuries are non-life threatening. All are males in their early 20s.

Officials are still looking for suspect. They say it’s been difficult getting information from people.

“It’s a little hard, there were a lot of people there, but a lot of people are saying they didn’t see anything,” Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said. “It’s been a challenge, and we are still going to try and find the suspects.”

The president of the Choctaw Roundup Club says the arena was leased out to the organizer of the event.

“We’re just really sick that this happened, I hope it’s very isolated,” Janet Prine said. “We just want to keep our people coming back out here.”

The organizer says he’s also upset it happened. He says a feud between a group of people carried over from another event weeks ago, which resulted in the shooting.

“We got these freaking stupid a** little hooligans that come out and they want to stir stuff up and have this stuff going on or whatever, they’re cowards!” event organizer Danell Tipton said.

He says the event was designed to be family-friendly, and there were lots of kids there.

“I wouldn’t send my kid to an event if I knew it was going to be dangerous,” Tipton said.

Those who live nearby say cars regularly park on their street during rodeo events.

“It is kind of frightening. It’s kind of at my front door, it could’ve come from somebody that came out of one of those cars,” Tina Sturgill said.

“Plus being a family event, it’s surprising,” Leland Sturgill said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a drive-by shooting in Spencer early Monday morning. No one was hit by gunfire. Officials believe this is connected to the rodeo shooting.

If you have any information, call investigators at (405) 713-1017.