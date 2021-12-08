Update: Suspect in custody after standoff in eastern Oklahoma County

A missing word in the original version has been added.

UPDATE: Officials say the suspect is in custody.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are involved in a standoff in Oklahoma County.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a suicidal person at a home in Harrah.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they could hear gunshots coming from inside the home.

Officials say multiple tactical units have been called to the scene, and armored vehicles are also setting up a perimeter around the house.

Authorities say used multiple avenues to get in touch with the person inside the home.