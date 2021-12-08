Update: Suspect in custody after standoff in eastern Oklahoma County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A missing word in the original version has been added.

UPDATE: Officials say the suspect is in custody.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are involved in a standoff in Oklahoma County.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a suicidal person at a home in Harrah.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they could hear gunshots coming from inside the home.

Officials say multiple tactical units have been called to the scene, and armored vehicles are also setting up a perimeter around the house.

Authorities say used multiple avenues to get in touch with the person inside the home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter