STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a suspect who allegedly took part in assaulting, kidnapping and robbing a Stroud woman.

“We’ve just got to get him located and get him arrested,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty. “All these people know each other… So, what escalated this incident to happen? I don’t know.”

According to Sheriff Dougherty, a woman previously bought a car from Cheyenne Lewis “a little while back.”

Cheyenne Lewis. Image are courtesy of the Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Department

“That vehicle was recently impounded,” said the police report. “[The woman] tried to get it out of impound but it was still registered to Cheyenne. She made arrangements to meet Cheyenne… and see if Cheyenne would help her get it out of impound.”

However, when they met up for this transaction, Sheriff Dougherty says Lewis and a man believed to be her boyfriend, Khyron Sharif, immediately attacked the woman.

“Hitting her with a collapsible baton like police use, and hitting her in the head repeatedly, forced her back into the vehicle that she arrived in and drove away,” said Sheriff Dougherty.

According to the police report, Sharif got in the woman’s driver’s seat and Lewis hopped in the car’s back seat. The report alleges Lewis forced the woman to use her thumbprint to unlock her phone and took money from her Cash App. It adds the couple also took the woman’s cash, purse and wallet.

Khyron Sharif. Image are courtesy of the Lincoln Co. Sheriff Department

Eventually, Sharif was allegedly driving slow enough that the woman bailed out of the car and ran to a nearby house for help. Then the couple sped away, according to the police report.

“Shortly after that, the female suspect [and Sharif] have an altercation where she is told to get out of the car and the male driver drops away and leaves her on the side of the road,” said Sheriff Dougherty.

Lewis was later arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. She’s facing kidnapping, robbery and assault and battery charges, according to the sheriff.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Sharif and the victim’s car. There is a warrant out for Sharif’s arrest.

KFOR asked Sheriff Dougherty if they consider Sharif to be dangerous.

“Yes, at this point because based on the actions of this report and he does have some criminal history,” said Sheriff Dougherty.

He asks anyone who sees him to call 911.

The victim has been released from the hospital. The Sheriff says she’s expected to fully recover from her injuries.