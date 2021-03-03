Authorities need public’s help finding missing Oklahoma teen girl

Kadence Harmon

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing from Ada.

Kadence Harmon, 16, has been missing from Ada since Feb. 28, according to a NCMEC news release.

Harmon, pictured above, is described as white, 5’5″ tall, 145 pounds and as having black hair and brown eyes.

“She may still be in the area or has traveled to Colorado,” the news release states.

If you have information about Harmon’s whereabouts, please immediately contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Ada Police Department in Oklahoma at (580) 332-4466.

