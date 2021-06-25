Authorities release 911 call in 18-year-old’s drowning at Oklahoma County home

DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have released a 911 call that was made June 16 after 18-year-old Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda was discovered unresponsive in a Deer Creek home’s pool, and we want to warn you it is difficult to listen to.

On it, you hear a woman from the residence calling for help.

She says her husband is performing CPR on a teenager who has been pulled from the pool.

The entire recording lasts about 10 minutes.

The majority of it contains the 911 operator giving instructions for the husband who was performing chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

At some point after the recording ended, the Deer Creek Fire Department and EMSA arrived and continued CPR for about 30 more minutes.

As we previously told you, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office is investigating the case.

We know part of that investigation includes the possibility of underaged drinking at the home that night.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story.