McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a stabbing suspect led police on a chase through central Oklahoma Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene near E Memorial Rd. and Westminster just before 1:30 p.m. Monday where they found one man injured.

Thankfully, officials say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police say an ex-boyfriend stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend before putting her in his vehicle and leading police on a chase.

Car chase ends south of Goldsby, Oklahoma. Image KFOR.

The suspect was arrested just south of Goldsby near I-35.