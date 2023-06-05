McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a stabbing suspect led police on a chase through central Oklahoma Monday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the scene near E Memorial Rd. and Westminster just before 1:30 p.m. Monday where they found one man injured.
Thankfully, officials say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Police say an ex-boyfriend stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend before putting her in his vehicle and leading police on a chase.
The suspect was arrested just south of Goldsby near I-35.