OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City first responders are currently on scene for two separate wrecks on the city’s southeast side – one involving an EMBARK bus and the other involving a police vehicle.

Authorities were called to an injury accident involving an EMBARK bus near SE 29th St. and High Ave. around 3:20 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

Just 10 minutes later, another injury accident involving a police officer was reported near SE 29th St. and I-35.

Officials say one civilian was injured, but was not taken to a hospital. The officer was transported to a hospital to be checked out.