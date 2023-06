OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are on the scene of a water main break at the corner of NW 150th and Penn.

The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma City Utilities Department were called to the scene around noon Tuesday.

Officers are on scene but are waiting for the city to turn off the water for repair.

There is no apparent cause for the break.

This is a breaking news story. Chopper 4 is on the scene gathering more information.