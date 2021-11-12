Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma City correctional center Thursday.

During the early afternoon of November 11, staff received information that inmate Gabriella Alexander had left facility grounds.

Staff completed a count and reviewed security footage confirming Alexander’s absence.

Alexander is a 30-year-old American Indian serving 10 years for multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute out of Oklahoma County.

If you see Alexander or have any information on her whereabouts, call authorities immediately.