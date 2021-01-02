Authorities search for man shooting at semi trucks on I-35 in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting at semi-trailer trucks south on I-35 Thursday morning.

It happened in the southern most part of McClain County at about 7:30 a.m.

A man pulled off to the side of I-35 near mile marker 82.

“Stepped out of his vehicle, fired multiple rounds into two semis that were passing by,” said Lt. Steven McMahan with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office. “Struck the first one, struck the second semi, narrowly missing that driver.”

The bullet went through the truck’s back window.

Deputies don’t know of a motive.

They are still trying to identify the driver, for now working with a blurry photo caught by one of the trucks as it drove by.

The man appears to have a goatee and was wearing a black coat and a black toboggan. He was driving a charcoal Chrysler 300.

“We were able to collect some evidence,” Lt. McMahan said. “We’ve got more video that we’re getting. Hopefully that can get a better description of the individual from other trucks that were in the area, getting video from them, or from truck stops in the area as well.”

Now they’re asking for the public’s help, but warn that he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

“It’s a common vehicle but if you see something like that parked on the side of the road, definitely call authorities,” Lt. McMahan said.