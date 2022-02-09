MCCURTAIN COUNTY (KFOR) – The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman while its manhunt for three escaped inmates continues.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson was last seen Saturday, Feb. 5, leaving the Watering Hole bar in Hochatown to go to Chiggers bar.

Walker-Donaldson is described as a Black female with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5’2″ tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

Walker-Donaldson drives a white 2018 Buick Encore with Choctaw Nation license plate ‘75760’.

Just days earlier, jailers at the McCurtain County Jail discovered four inmates missing during a routine head count around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials began searching for 21-year-old Justin Michael Hughes, 28-year-old Kolby Russell Watson, 21-year-old Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, and 23-year-old Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr.

The inmates were being held on charges of distribution, possession of stolen property, and narcotics charges.

On Feb. 5, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department were able to capture Kolby Watson.

However, the other three escapees were nowhere to be found.

Hughes is described as a white male, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Middlebrooks is described as a white male, standing 6’3″ tall, weighing 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rutherford is described as a black male, standing 6’0″ tall, weighing 153 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of Middlebrooks, Rutherford, or Hughes.

If you see any of the inmates, do not approach them.

If you have any information or see either the escaped inmates or Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at 580-286-3331.