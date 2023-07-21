OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County authorities are searching for a man facing charges for stolen tractors and “well over 100” child pornography images.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph ‘Tyler’ Reed is facing four counts of Possession of Stolen Property and one count of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography.

The Midwest City Police Department says it all started with a search for one man’s stolen Kubota tractor.

The equipment was tracked to an empty field on NE 23rd St., where officers discovered the reported stolen tractor as well as two other tractors that were registered stolen.

Detectives called the property owner, who revealed he leases out part of the land to Reed.

Investigators also put a tracker on a trailer that was on the property. A few days later, that trailer was taken off the property and tracked to El Reno, where El Reno Police discovered the trailer was also reported stolen.

El Reno officers performed a traffic stop on Reed’s truck and the tracked trailer. There, investigators asked about the stolen property.

Reed told officers he did not want to talk about it, “yet continued to say that it was not stolen because it was on his property and he put the equipment there.”

Reed’s phone was taken for evidence, where detectives made a shocking discovery: “well over 100 saved photos” of child pornography.

Now, there are outstanding warrants for Reed’s arrest for both the stolen property and the child pornography.

If you see Reed or have information on his whereabouts, call Midwest City authorities at 405-739-1306 or your local law enforcement agency.