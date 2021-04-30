Authorities search for Oklahoma man missing since March

ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are working to locate a man who vanished from his home in Roger Mills County.

It’s been nearly two months since Rhett Allen was seen or heard from.

Allen was supposed to meet with his parents, who were planning to take him to a treatment facility, but he never arrived.

Rhett Allen

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents say Allen’s pickup was found locked at his home with his wallet, phone and packed bags inside.

Forty-four people from 16 agencies combed an area of Western Oklahoma for clues on Tuesday.

However, Allen was not found.

Anyone with information about Allen’s disappearance or whereabouts is urged to call 911 or OSBI, (405) 848-6724, right away.

