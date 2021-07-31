Authorities search for Ponca City golf course vandalism suspects who caused over $20,000 in damage

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Ponca City law enforcement officers are searching for suspects who vandalized a golf course, causing over $20,000 in damage.

Suspects broke into Wentz Golf Course’s cart barn at around 4 a.m. on July 22. They vandalized golf carts and stole some of the carts.

The carts were driven onto two of the course greens, damaging the courses.

The golf course is city-owned, so damages could cost tax payers over $22,000.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (580) 762-5100 if you have any information about the suspects or the vandalism at the golf course.

