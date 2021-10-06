Authorities search for victims after Oklahoma man arrested on child pornography charges

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ada Police Department, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, and the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office recently worked together to arrest an Oklahoma man for possession of child pornography.

Earlier this year, the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber-tip to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office that 44-year-old Paul Hobbs was uploading photos of children as young as 6 years old to the cloud.

Investigators learned that Hobbs maintained two residences, one in Yukon and the other in Ada. Hobbs worked at an Ada hospital as a registered nurse, and lived there for weeks at a time, and then in Yukon during his days off. Investigators also learned Hobbs was also a former law enforcement officer.

On August 5, Canadian County investigators executed a search warrant at Hobbs’ Yukon residence while officials with the Ada Police Department executed a search warrant at Hobbs’ apartment in their jurisdiction.

The teams recovered multiple computers, laptops, and electronic storage devices from both locations.

Officials with the Ada Police Department also recovered printed images of child pornography from Hobbs’ apartment in Ada, some of which were displayed on the wall and on the refrigerator.

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office conducted a forensic investigation on all the items recovered from the search warrants, and found that multiple devices contained child pornography.

Officials say the recovered images portrayed multiple female children between the ages of 6 and 16.

On August 10, Hobbs was arrested at his work place in Ada for possession of child pornography, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Hobbs was transported from the Pontotoc County jail to the Canadian County jail on August 12, and has since bonded from jail.

“Even though this arrest took place back in August, I thought it was important to bring it to the public’s knowledge in case any unknown victims might exist. This often encourages unknown victims to come forward,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

If anyone has ever been abused by Paul Hobbs or has any information or questions regarding this case, please contact Major Adam Flowers at 405-262-3434.