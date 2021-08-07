Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from minimum security prison in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a minimum security prison in Cleveland County.

Gabriel Simon, 40, walked away from the Lexington Correctional Center in Lexington, Okla.

Gabriel Simon

Simon, pictured above, is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall and 161 pounds.

He was serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon in Tulsa County.

Call 911 immediately if you see Simon or know of his whereabouts.

“If you see Gabriel Simon, do not approach him. We ask that you notify your local law enforcement agency immediately,” Department of Corrections officials said.