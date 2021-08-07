Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from minimum security prison in Cleveland County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Gabriel Simon

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a minimum security prison in Cleveland County.

Gabriel Simon, 40, walked away from the Lexington Correctional Center in Lexington, Okla.

Photo goes with story
Gabriel Simon

Simon, pictured above, is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall and 161 pounds.

He was serving a 20-year sentence for second-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon in Tulsa County.

Call 911 immediately if you see Simon or know of his whereabouts.

“If you see Gabriel Simon, do not approach him. We ask that you notify your local law enforcement agency immediately,” Department of Corrections officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter