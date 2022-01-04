Authorities searching for suspect who attempted to rob Oklahoma City bank

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man attempted to rob an Oklahoma City bank Tuesday morning, and authorities are working to identify and arrest him.

The suspect tried to rob the Bank of America near Northwest Expressway and Rockwell, according to Oklahoma City police.

The suspect handed a note to a teller demanding cash, but then ran outside empty-handed, entered a dark-colored car and sped away, according to police.

A man attempted to rob a Bank of America in Oklahoma City.

Lt. Isaac Goodman with the Oklahoma City Police Department said investigators are gaining ground in identifying the suspect.

“He wore a heavy construction style coat with orange construction vest over it. His face was obscure with a surgical mask and he had a knit cap on top of that,” Goodman said. “At this point, we’ve gotten some information from the victims, so our officers know who they’re looking for.”

No one was harmed during the attempted hold-up.

The FBI is taking over the investigation.

Please call the FBI’s Oklahoma City office at (405) 290-7770 if you have information about the suspect.

