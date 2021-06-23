UPDATE: Escaped Oklahoma prison inmates taken back into custody

UPDATE: Two inmates who walked away from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen are back in custody.

Jerome Brock and Chad McGlory were placed back in custody when they attempted to return to their housing unit at the Correctional Center, according to Oklahoma Department of Correction officials.

“Both inmates can be subject to additional charges resulting from their escape,” ODOC officials said.

Original Story

HODGEN, Okla. (KFOR) – Two inmates are on the loose after walking away from a prison in Hodgen, Okla., on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for Jerome Brock, 21, and Chad McGlory, 43, both of whom walked away from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections news release.

Prison officials immediately initiated escape procedures, according to the news release.

Chad McGlory and Jerome Brock

McGlory was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree burglary, driving under the influence and carrying a firearm after felony conviction out of Oklahoma County.

Brock was sentenced to five years for first-degree burglary and robbery out of Cleveland County.