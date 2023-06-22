OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Officials are asking for your help in identifying two suspects after they tried to steal an atm in Oklahoma City.

Morning footage from May 19th showed two people wearing masks pulling up an ATM at a Weokie Federal Credit Union located in southwest OKC. “They pull up to this A.T.M., they have what appears to be some rope or table of some sort, and they wrap it around this atm machine,” stated Sheriff Tommie Johnson.

Although their faces were hidden you can the video clearly shows the two suspects trying to pull the cash machine out of its place. ” They try to pull it out multiple times, drive off, you know, reverse drive off again. They were unsuccessful in their attempts,” explained Sheriff Tommie Johnson.



The pair tried to take the machine for 10 minutes before failing. The Oklahoma Bankers Association says modern ATMs have been built to prevent situations exactly like this one.

” Most of them have been retrofitted to my understanding now. So, it’s very limited the number of them, ” said Elaine Dodd, Executive Vice President of fraud division.



Although unsuccessful, the suspects did leave about $34,000 in damage to the machine.

“ Just to tear up an atm is so expensive. Obviously, banks have insurance like any companies, and insurance will cover a part of it depends on your insurance,” said Dodd.

KFOR asked the Bankers Association if there’s any way the recent ATM thefts could be related.

“ Without question. It’s not just some yahoos decides to throw a chain around an atm. It’s gangs of criminals who just know what they’re doing,” Dodd explained.



