Authorities surround house of Oklahoma man charged with threatening lawmakers

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities surrounded a home Saturday night belonging to a man indicted for making threats to lawmakers.

The man inside the home died, but authorities have not said how.

Property records show the house belongs to Michael Brandon Houck.

Court records say a complaint and request for an arrest warrant had been filed for him. Houck was accused of making numerous threats towards lawmakers on the social media site Parler.

Documents say on the day of the Capitol insurrection, Houck wrote, “All of these criminals must be taken out by the people and we should start with their families. Start with what is most important to them…”

On Sen. James Lankford, he posted, “James Lankford from Oklahoma is a sorry m**f and will pay for his treasonous lack of action. Better keep your family close James.”

On Chief Justice John Roberts, he wrote, “Hey justice Roberts, we are coming for you and your illegally adopted kids!! finished! they will get to watch you hang.”

On Sen. Chuck Schumer, “F*** you Schumer we are going to come find you and have a little fun with you but make no mistake about it you’re the devil and we are going to kill you.”

Oklahoma City Police say they responded to his house Saturday morning for a welfare check. Later that day, the FBI went in.

This isn’t the first time authorities were at his house.

In January, they went in for a search warrant and found “24 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition of various calibers, $4,800 in cash and several personal electronic devices.”

In April, he was charged with ten counts of communicating a threat.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would not answer any questions about the case.