AutismOklahoma is hosting its second art show of 2023 and you're invited!

According to AustismOklahoma, the art show is Thursday, September 7, from 4-6:30 p.m. at 7725 W Reno Ave. The show will feature a variety of art and prints created by persons on the autism spectrum.

“Many of our program participants feel limited in daily life,” said Dee Blose, director of program development at AutismOklahoma. “But we get to hand them art supplies and tell them there are no limits to what they can create.”

“Sailboat”. Image courtesy AutismOklahoma. “Lion”. Image courtesy AutismOklahoma. “Lines” Image courtesy AutismOklahoma.

Guests can enjoy light refreshments as they observe the gallery. This is the tenth year the organization is hosting an art show and is hoping to find businesses to donate to its art programs, either financially or with art supplies.

“Giving our participants the opportunity to connect with others in a low-pressure environment while encouraging creative expression is incredibly important,” said Blose. “Our hope is for the community to help us continue to provide these programs free of charge to people on the spectrum.”

To learn more, visit austismoklahoma.org.