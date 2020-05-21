Auto-pedestrian accident in N.E. Oklahoma leaves one dead

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Oklahoma.

It happened on Wednesday, just after 9:30 p.m., on SH10 and County Road South 600, approximately to miles east of Miami.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Thomas Greer, of Diamond, Missouri, was walking westbound in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle also traveling westbound.

Greer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehile was not injured.

OHP says the cause of the incident was due to “pedestrian action.”