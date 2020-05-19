Auto-pedestrian accident in N.E. Oklahoma leaves one dead

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in northeast Oklahoma this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

It happened on Monday, around 11:15 p.m., on State Highway 48, near Terelton in Pawnee County.

What led up to the incident is unknown, but a trooper’s report states pedestrian 57-year-old Mark Calibani, of Mannford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old driver was treated and released from the hospital.

The report states the cause of the collision was due to “pedestrian action.”