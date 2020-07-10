Auto-pedestrian accident in S.W. Oklahoma City leaves one injured

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police responded to the scene just after 4 a.m. on Friday near S.W. 50th and Walker.
Officials tell KFOR a man pushing a grocery cart was hit by a vehicle. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
A passerby driving in the area found the man on the road.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
