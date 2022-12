OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department is on the scene working an auto-pedestrian accident near SW 60th & Western.

Police say the scene is blocked off as the investigation continues into a victim being hit and found unresponsive by bystanders. The victim was transported to OU Medical and later was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further details have been released at this time.

