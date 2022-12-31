OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirm they are working a fatal accident on Eastbound Turner Turnpike near the Wellston exit.

OHP Trooper Foster confirmed a vehicle broke down on the inside lane and a person was struck by a car while outside of the car. The accident is Eastbound on the Turner Turnpike near the mile marker 156.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story is developing stay with KFOR for the latest update with our team headed to the scene.