Autopsy: Convicted Oklahoma killer died of meth overdose

Albert Johnson

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An autopsy of a convicted killer found dead in his cell at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in November shows he died of a methamphetamine overdose.

The autopsy report released on Thursday also shows 52-year-old Albert Ray Johnson had a small package of the drug hidden inside his body.

The report also noted heart problems contributed to Johnson’s death.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 25.

Johnson was sentenced to death for fatally beating 24-year-old Rachel Rogers in 2014 at a house in The Village.

