OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are learning more about an Oklahoma County detainee who died earlier this year.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, a detention officer serving breakfast was alerted to an unresponsive detainee inside a cell at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The detention officer immediately began CPR and called for medical personnel.

However, the detainee, who was identified as 30-year-old Austin Bishop, was pronounced dead.

Officials say Bishop was seen on video out of his cell during recreation time from 9:25 p.m. until 10:55 p.m. He was last seen outside his cell at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Bishop was booked into the jail on June 6, 2021.

This week, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released Bishop’s manner and cause of death.

According to the autopsy report, Bishop tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the report states that is not what caused his death.

Instead, it reports that Fentanyl was detected in his femoral blood, and his probable cause of death is listed as acute Fentanyl toxicity.

His manner of death has been ruled an accident.