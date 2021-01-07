Autopsy: Oklahoma inmate dies from flesh-eating disease

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office are providing more details about the death of an inmate accused in the murder of a toddler.

In October of 2020, Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said Lesley Hendrix collapsed while taking a shower in the jail.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to a report by the medical examiner’s office, Hendrix had been suffering from leg swelling, but she didn’t complain of pain, fatigue, chills or fever.

Lesley Hendrix

However, the autopsy determined that Hendrix suffered from flesh-eating disease, septic shock, and respiratory failure.

Hendrix was in jail on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to a toddler she was babysitting.

In November of 2015, authorities say a 23-month-old girl was rushed to a hospital with bleeding on her brain. Sadly, she died from her injuries.

Hendrix told investigators that she put the child down to sleep but couldn’t wake her up.

Although it had been five years since the child’s death, Hendrix’s case had not gone to trial.