OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Award-winning country music artist LeAnn Rimes is making a stop in Oklahoma City on her ‘the story… so far’ tour, and you can attend for free!

Courtesy: Mayor David Holt via Facebook

The concert will be held Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Love’s Travel Stops stage in Scissortail Park.

LeAnn Rimes has been in the spotlight since 1996, when – at the tender age of 13 – her cover of Blue by Bill Mack became a hit.

Rimes hasn’t slowed down since – her next album, God’s Work, will release in September 2022.

Scissortail Park isn’t a stranger to hosting free concerts.

Earlier this year, the Josh Abbott Band kicked off OKC Memorial Marathon Weekend with a free performance.

Oklahoma’s own King of Leon and Jason Boland & The Stragglers have each taken to the stage for Oklahomans free of charge.

The show is pet and family friendly, and you’re encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

For those in search of dining before, during or after the concert, The Perch will be open until 6 p.m., food trucks will be available along South Robinson Ave. until 10 p.m., and Spark will be open until 11 p.m.

Officials say Social Capital will also provide bar service on the Love’s Travel Stops Great Lawn.