Baby Shark Live! Oklahoma City performance postponed, to be rescheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A performance for the kiddos has been postponed due to concerns of COVID-19, officials with Chesapeake Energy Arena announced.

The April 17 performance of Baby Shark Live! at the Peake has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.

All original tickets for the event will be honored at the new date. Ticket refund requests can be submitted through the point of purchase.

All upcoming performances of Baby Shark Live! have been postponed.

“The health and well-being of our audience is our top priority,” says Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public health officials. Baby Shark Live! will return soon to entertain fans with this one-of-a-kind family musical experience.”