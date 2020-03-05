Babysitter caught on camera allegedly abusing child; police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are investigating after a babysitter allegedly abused a young child and was reportedly caught on camera in the act. Video of the incident has gone viral.

It happened earlier this week at a home in N.W. Oklahoma City.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the mother of a two-year-old child contacted officers after cameras in her home caught her babysitter allegedly abusing the child.

According to the police report, the cameras captured the babysitter picking up the child by his arm and throwing him into his bed. She then appears to reach onto the bed to grab his body and turn him around.

She is allegedly heard saying, “Don’t move. Don’t play with anything. Don’t get up. If I come back in here and you’ve moved..” and the clip allegedly ends before the end of her sentence.

The video has been viewed thousands and thousands of times.

Police are investigating. They know who the babysitter is, but no arrests have been made.

Officials say she could be facing felony child abuse charges.