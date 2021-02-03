Back up system for Oklahoma’s most important information created with CARES funding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A backup data room, filled with Oklahoma’s most important information, has now been created in Garland, Texas, in the event of a natural disaster or data breach.

“There can’t be a reason that we can’t have our systems available,” Steven Harpe, Director of the Officer of Management and Enterprise Services, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Harpe is talking about systems that live inside a room in Northeast Oklahoma City that contains all of Oklahoma’s most important information, like driver’s licenses and birth certificates.

“Every major agency in this state houses information here,” Harpe said. “It’s a lot of storage, thousands of systems.”

It contains 6,000 servers.

Up until this year, if a natural disaster ever hit the area, like a tornado or an earthquake, or if the systems were hacked during this working-from-home era, all of that data would potentially cease to exist.

Backup data server

So at the beginning of the pandemic, state leaders came up with an idea.

“We were appointed dollars to go out and build a true disaster recovery and business continuity center, which has been completed,” Harpe said.

They used $110 million of the state’s CARES dollars to transfer a copy of all that crucial information to a back up system in Garland, Texas.

“If something did happen and we needed to get personnel to that site, we could easily put people on a plane or drive the four hours, well two hours from Oklahoma City,” Harpe said.

They’re calling it a “best-in-class” back up system, one that can withstand an EF-3 tornado with 136 MPH winds.

“This is one that’s historic for this state. We’ve never had this capability,” Harpe said. “Without these systems and data networks in this building, the state doesn’t operate.”

The data center in Oklahoma City, called the Lincoln Data Center, was built in 2010. It can withstand an EF-4 tornado with 200 MPH winds.