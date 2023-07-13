SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Businesses that are out of air conditioning in this brutal heat may be weeks away from relief during an alleged backlog in A/C units, parts, and supplies.

Kelly Smith frequently shops at the Family Dollar on Independence and Harrison in Shawnee.

Smith said she called News 4 after learning the store had been without air conditioning since the April tornado. This made her worried for the employees.

“I just see them suffering and it hurts my soul. It hurts my heart,” Smith told News 4. “I get the feeling that no one really cares about these people.”

On Thursday, News 4 crews went inside and found it feeling stuffy and hot, despite the portable a/c units and temporary fixes.

“It’s just two square pieces of machine with tubes that are blowing hot air,” said Smith. “They brought in these two rinky-dink fans that are in front of the store that make no difference what so ever.”

Smith said she even filed a complaint to Family Dollar online.

“I told them indeed I would contact the news station if they did not do something about this. That’s been over two weeks ago,” said Smith.

While inside, employees said they were not allowed to talked to News 4 about the A/C problems.

“They cannot say anything to anybody and cannot complain. They’re fearful of their jobs,” said Smith.

However, News 4 found out Family Dollar is waiting on air conditioning parts that may not arrive until August or September.

Local air conditioning company, Acock Climate Control LLC, said they are not surprised because there has been a huge backup in parts, supplies, and units.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Jennifer Lankford, at Acock Climate Control.

Lankford has been in the business for 10 years. She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing was delayed. Since then, stock has been depleted and the backlogs have been huge.

“They’re custom building to order at this time. Some units may be 30 weeks out,” said Lankford. “We call multiple manufacturers trying to find if they have that specific unit in stock. Sometimes we luck out, but most times it’s a waiting game.”

Other businesses are also dealing with the backup in parts.

Colin Gilmartin, the Operations Director of Little Caesar’s across the state said this is an issue they see year around in their hot kitchens. The problem is especially troubling in the summer.

“It’s a burden,” said Gilmartin. “Now we’re anywhere from, like I said, 14 to 20 days just to get a part for an air conditioner.”

Gilmartin said there are several Little Caesar’s stores across the metro with multiple portable A/C units inside while the pizza chain waits on parts and units. Those units are not cheap.

“About 100 dollars a day,” said Gilmartin. “When the part arrives, and the part gets installed, you’re talking another $3,000-5,000 thousand dollars to do that. So at the end of the day, we may spend close to five figures to get it fixed.”

The Shawnee store directed News 4 to corporate for comment. However, on the store’s contact page. When we called 844-636-7687, the options applicable for this inquiry directed us to the local store or online.

On the website for Family Dollar’s parent company, Dollar Tree, Inc., News 4 found an email for the Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Office inside a press release. We called that number Thursday afternoon and have not heard back.