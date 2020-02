LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Singers Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Backstreet’s back with their second North American tour this summer and a stop is included for Oklahoma City!

The Backstreet Boys announced their second North American tour, “DNA World Tour,” kicks off July 10 in New York.

The tour makes a stop at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 14 at noon.

