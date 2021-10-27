Backyard chicken proposal moving forward in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always wanted to raise chickens in your backyard, you may soon be able to in Oklahoma City.

Currently, Oklahoma City residents are not allowed to own backyard chickens unless they have at least one acre of land.

However, a new proposal would allow more residents on smaller lots to be able to raise the birds.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved a proposal that would allow residents to raise chickens within the city limits.

Officials say there will be restrictions on the number of chickens you can have, and roosters would still be banned. Also, residents will not be allowed to slaughter chickens on their property.

The proposal will now go to the city’s Planning Commission for consideration.