MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The oldest college in Oklahoma is off the market after the Muskogee County Sheriff’s (MSO) recalled the December 14th auction.

Bacone College found itself in a financial deficit after not securing funding before initiating HVAC repairs in 2021, which led to a lawsuit for a breach of contract after not receiving payment for the work done.

The three-year battle ended with the college owing Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts 1.5 million, placing the school in the red.

After the lawsuit ended, the college tried to secure the funding unsuccessfully. MSO did not provide why the auction was called off.

Bacone College is the oldest American Indian college in the nation with around 50-75% of the students being Native American per year.