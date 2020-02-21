Bad Axe Throwing set to open second Oklahoma City location

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The world’s largest axe throwing company is opening a brand new location in Oklahoma City later this year.

Bax Axe Throwing is set to open its second location in Oklahoma City inside 8th Street Market at 3 N.E. 8th St.

“We’re really happy with our future home. The location is perfect and we want to continue to improve service for the amazing people of Oklahoma City,” said Mario Zelaya, Founder & Owner of Bad Axe Throwing.

Later this year, there will be a free open house at the new location where you can axe throw for free.

The new location will be a fully licensed establishment that serves craft and domestic beer and wine.

There will also be bowling for competitive leagues, birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and corporate and team-building events.

An opening date for the new location has not yet been announced.

Bad Axe Throwing is currently located at 1201 W Reno Ave Suite A in Oklahoma City.

