OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma restaurant that has brought a unique twist to traditional pasta dishes has now opened its second location inside Parlor.
Bad Nonna’s original location opened this past spring in Midwest City, but it is now expanding to Parlor.
“We wanted to expand our exposure and show people some of the other stuff we can really do,” said Paden Weatherford, co-owner. “Parlor is a showcase for that.”
The menu is focused on homemade pasta, but Bad Nonna’s doesn’t just serve the classic Italian fare.
They also serve a brodo ramen made with angel hair pasta, fried prosciutto strips and grilled chicken.
Also, customers can get the ‘Geaux Queen,’ a New Orleans-inspired rigatoni with andouille, chicken, shrimp, and vegetables tossed in a Cajun pesto sauce.
The restaurant makes all of its dishes from scratch.
“We try not to just make a profit, but to better the community we move into with each location,” he
said.
For their version of Tiramisu, Weatherford partnered with Ecote Coffee.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bad Nonna’s brings creative pasta dishes to Parlor
- Member of Universal Aryan Brotherhood sentenced for drug operation
- Watch Live: Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
- Teacher wins 2-year, rent-free lease in Kansas City luxury apartment
- US adds 245,000 jobs as virus threatens the economy’s slow comeback