Bad Nonna’s brings creative pasta dishes to Parlor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma restaurant that has brought a unique twist to traditional pasta dishes has now opened its second location inside Parlor.

Bad Nonna’s original location opened this past spring in Midwest City, but it is now expanding to Parlor.

Credit: Bad Nonna’s

“We wanted to expand our exposure and show people some of the other stuff we can really do,” said Paden Weatherford, co-owner. “Parlor is a showcase for that.”

The menu is focused on homemade pasta, but Bad Nonna’s doesn’t just serve the classic Italian fare.

They also serve a brodo ramen made with angel hair pasta, fried prosciutto strips and grilled chicken.

Also, customers can get the ‘Geaux Queen,’ a New Orleans-inspired rigatoni with andouille, chicken, shrimp, and vegetables tossed in a Cajun pesto sauce.

The restaurant makes all of its dishes from scratch.

“We try not to just make a profit, but to better the community we move into with each location,” he

said.

For their version of Tiramisu, Weatherford partnered with Ecote Coffee.

