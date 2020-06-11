Badly beaten dead dogs, cats repeatedly dumped in N.W. OKC ditch

WARNING: Some viewers may find this story to be disturbing.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after dogs’ bodies were found dumped along the side of an Oklahoma City road. It’s a problem a resident says has been happening for months.

She says it’s not just dogs, but also cats that look like they’ve been killed and dumped in tubs, blankets and trash bags.

The woman we spoke with says she used to love walking down a road near her home until she started seeing the animal’s bodies.

She’s tried and tried to get help but no answers, no help – so she called us.

“I called 911 and they transferred me to animal control and said we’ll get somebody out there, but I’ve called before and it’s still the same thing,” said Olivia Zeinlabdin.

For the last few months, Zeinlabdin msays she’s seen dead animals line the ditch on portion of Classen near N.W. 104th.

“Every two to three weeks there are fresh, dead dogs out here in this ditch,” she said.

On Wednesday she found two dogs in tubs with gloves nearby.

“One of them has, all of the skin has been removed off the dog and the other one looks like it’s just been killed,” Zeinlabdin said.

She says the animals are sometimes wrapped in blankets, other times left in garbage bags, leading her to believe the animals aren’t being hit by cars or attacked by wildlife.

“It’s either somebody’s fighting them or if you don’t want them take them to the pound,” she said. “At least they’ll euthanize them and it will be a different way to die instead of beating them to death.”

After speaking with Olivia, News 4 called OKC Animal Control to get answers.

They promptly sent a crew out to pick up the dead animals, and begin an investigation.

Olivia is now hoping this will come to a stop.

“It’s really disturbing,” she said.

If you have any information, call OKC Animal Control at (405) 297-2255.