NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Baker Mayfield was back on Sooner soil Tuesday to host a youth football camp at the University of Oklahoma campus.

Hundreds of kids got the chance of a lifetime to learn and take part in a camp with one of OU’s greats in the history of the football program.

It’s one thing to just play catch or do drills. It’s another thing when on the other end of the throw and taking part with you is Heisman Trophy winner and OU football legend Baker Mayfield.

“Being able for me to come out here and kind of relive those glory days, it’s so much fun, you know,” Mayfield said. “Just want to make sure everybody has a good time and gets to compete a little bit if they want and just gets everything that, you know, they hope for.”

For one attendee named Beckett, the experience was everything he was waiting for since early June.

“Baker is very nice,” Beckett said. “I really like him.”

Over 300 kids took to the intramural fields on the OU campus Tuesday, taking part in drills to learn the fundamentals of football.

Baker was alongside the whole way as the former Sooner slung it across the field like his glory days on Owen Field. But this time it was to kids who said they will remember it for a long time.

“It’s very cool,” Beckett said.

“I love coming out here,” Mayfield said. “I think I have more fun than kids do. Just to be able to come out here and just have fun, you know, get some fundamentals in, teaching a few things, but really just to enjoy the game of football. That’s what it’s all about is having fun while you’re doing it.”

On top of the drills, some of those taking part in the camp got the chance for pictures with Baker. All of them got to take home a souvenir autograph.