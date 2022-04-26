NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A former OU quarterback who was honored during the Sooners’ spring game decided to give back to the community that was once his home.

NFL and former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, stopped by the Meals on Wheels of Norman office on Friday.

While there, he surprised volunteer drivers by signing autographs, handing out gas gift cards, and tickets to Saturday’s spring game.

Organizers say Mayfield even made a special visit to a client before making a generous donation to Meals on Wheels of Norman.

Officials say the donation will cover the cost of meals for the week.