NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - A superstar quarterback will soon be returning to the University of Oklahoma campus... in a way.

In just a few weeks, the University of Oklahoma will be unveiling a statue of Heimsan Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

The statue will be unveiled during OU's spring game on April 18, and will then be moved to Heisman Park where it will stand alongside five other OU legends.

A statue of Kyler Murray has also been commissioned.