OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Sooner star is hosting a charity event to benefit Meals on Wheels in Norman.

Baker Mayfield and Emily Mayfield will host the inaugural ‘No Bogeys with Baker and Emily Mayfield Fundraiser’ event in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the event will consist of golf, BBQ, and shining the spotlight on Meals on Wheels on Friday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Topgolf OKC, located at 13313 Pawnee Drive in Oklahoma City.

Several OU legends will join golfers to play with those in attendance.

Proceeds from the event will help to provide meals to the ill, disabled, and elderly of the Norman community.

In October 2022, Meals on Wheels of Norman received notice that the cost they were paying for meals would increase by 30 percent.

Tickets can be purchased online here.