NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – April 23 is going to be a big day for Sooner football fans across the state.

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced that the Sooners’ 2022 Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

It will be the first time OU fans will be able to see Brent Venables on the sidelines as the Sooners’ head coach.

“The love and support from Sooner Nation since my family stepped off the plane in Norman has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Brent Venables . “We were quickly reminded about how incredibly passionate our fan base is, and we truly appreciate that unbridled enthusiasm – it’s one of the many things that makes OU Football so special. I can’t wait to see that passion on display on April 23rd, and my challenge to the fans is to fill up the stadium. As we say all the time inside our walls, ‘Best is the standard.’ Let’s pack the Palace and make it a great day for everyone.”

Organizers say fans will also get to see the public dedication of Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue during halftime.

In 2017, Baker Mayfield became the sixth Sooner to win the Heisman Trophy.

On Thursday, Mayfield announced that he will be in Norman for the the dedication.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this tremendous honor than alongside my family, teammates and Sooner Nation. It took all of us, so to be back on Owen Field and have this statue unveiled there is incredible. See you at the spring game! #PackThePalace,” Mayfield posted on Facebook.