Bald eagle has successful surgery on two broken wings

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a bald eagle that was found with two broken wings is now on the road to recovery.

Last month, officials with the Oklahoma Game Wardens say a field training officer received a call about an injured bald eagle in a cattle pasture.

Game wardens were able to capture the eagle, and transport him to a rehabilitation facility.

Officials soon realized the eagle was suffering from two broken wings.

The 4-year-old bald eagle was taken to Pontotoc County Wildlife Care, where it was then transferred to WildCare Oklahoma.

Once at WildCare, the eagle underwent surgery to stabilize the fractures.

Organizers say metal pins were placed in the right humerus to stabilize a fracture. The pins were then connected using a resin to form an external skeletal fixator, which serves as a type of cast.

Once the eagle is recovered, he will likely be released back into the wild.

